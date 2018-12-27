Transportation

Car crash takes out power line, closing down road in Placer County

By David A. Bustamante

December 27, 2018 10:23 AM

Placer County Sheriff’s Office

A single-driver car crash took down a power line and resulted in a closed roadway Thursday in the unincorporated area of Foresthill, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver is in fine condition according to the sheriff’s office and PG&E was at the scene to repair the power line.

Police said the collision occurred at the intersection of Foresthill Road and Thomas Street in Placer County.

