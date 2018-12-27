Car crash takes out power line, closing down road in Placer County

A single-driver car crash took down a power line and resulted in a closed roadway Thursday in the unincorporated area of Foresthill, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.
The driver is in fine condition according to the sheriff’s office and PG&E was at the scene to repair the power line.
Police said the collision occurred at the intersection of Foresthill Road and Thomas Street in Placer County.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
Comments