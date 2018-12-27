Traffic clearing after car crash on northbound Highway 99

Traffic is moving again on the northbound Highway 99 connector ramp to westbound Highway 50 after a two-car crash Thursday afternoon briefly blocked one lane, according California Highway Patrol dispatch logs.
According to the logs, the crash happened around 12:30 p.m. and triggered a large backup. Police are on the scene and determining what occurred. A third vehicle in at the scene requires towing, but it is known if it was involved in the initial crash. The lane was reopened just before 1:45 p.m., the logs said.
