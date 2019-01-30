Transportation

Big rig overturns near Vacaville, leaving debris on eastbound I-80, CHP says

By Michael McGough

January 30, 2019 08:32 AM

One lane of eastbound Interstate 80 remains closed in Vacaville after a big rig crashed into a guardrail and overturned onto its side early Wednesday morning, according to California Highway Patrol’s traffic activity log.

The crash was first reported about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday as a solo collision near the Cherry Glen Road offramp. The big rig crashed into the right-hand-side guardrail and ended up in bushes near the roadway, according to CHP.

The big rig was towed away by 7 a.m., but crews have closed the right lane to pick up debris. Caltrans will fix the guardrail another day, the activity log indicated.

The No. 3 lane was temporarily closed as well. As of 8:20 a.m., the far right lane was still under a hard closure as Caltrans crews continue cleanup.

Vacaville police, fire crews and medical personnel were also dispatched to the scene. Minor injuries were reported, CHP said.

