Roads open as wet weather leaves Northern California

Roads are open in the Sierra as wet weather leaves the forecast for the week, but traffic is still heavy.
“Traffic on US 50 is moving slowly headed out of town this morning,” the city of South Lake Tahoe said in a tweet Monday. “Lots of cars on the road, and ski traffic at Sierra slowing things down. Pack your patience if you’re leaving this AM or consider staying a little longer.”
Chain controls are still required while traveling in the Sierra, including both directions of Interstate 80 Cisco Grove to the Nevada state line.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Sacramento Bee
#ReadLocal
Last week’s storm brought an atmospheric river into the capital region, causing high levels of snow and rain to fall.
Heavenly ski area received 31 inches of snow in the past 24 hours alone, according to the Reno office of the National Weather Service.
Rain won’t return to the area again until Wednesday, according to NWS Sacramento, with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning and 50 percent chance of showers in the evening. The rest of the week will be dry, frosty and cloudy.
Comments