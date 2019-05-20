Gas just under $4 in Sacramento as prices decline this week. Here’s where to get it cheap

Why gas prices topped $4 a gallon in California this year Gas prices in San Luis Obispo County spiked at an average of more than $4 a gallon for several weeks in spring 2019 due to refinery outages and rising oil and ethanol prices. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Gas prices in San Luis Obispo County spiked at an average of more than $4 a gallon for several weeks in spring 2019 due to refinery outages and rising oil and ethanol prices.

Gas prices in Sacramento are just under $4 per gallon Monday after a slight decline in prices over the past week.

Price tracker GasBuddy reports that prices for regular grade fuel in the area are averaging $3.98, a 1.5 cent decrease from last week.

Sacramento’s prices are up 6.2 cents from a month ago and up 39.8 cents from a year ago. Average prices for this date are the highest since 2014, when they reached $4.06 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.

Prices in the city range from $3.45 to $4.69, and the cheapest fuel can be found at Texaco at 2500 Northgate Blvd., according to GasBuddy.

Stockton is seeing average prices of $3.95 per gallon, while Modesto’s average is $3.93 and Oakland’s average is $4.09, according to GasBuddy. The average for the state is $4.02.

The national average is sitting at just $2.84 per gallon, according to GasBuddy, down 2.1 cents in the last week, down .6 cents from a month ago and down 8.1 cents from a year ago.





“We continue to believe that additional slow relief will trickle to pumps in the next week,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “California, the nation’s priciest state for gasoline, will likely see average prices fall back under the $4 per gallon mark for the first time in a month.”