Transportation ‘Every time I get here I do say a prayer.’ Dangerous intersections a fatal legacy August 29, 2021 08:00 AM

Nadea Becknell's daughter, Onaya Davis, 17, was killed by a hit-and-run driver at the intersection of Coral Gables Court and Meadowview Road in 2016 in Sacramento. These dangerous intersections injure and kill Black pedestrians at higher rates.