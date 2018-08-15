Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game

The Associated Press

August 15, 2018 07:03 PM

SACRAMENTO

The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:

04-05-14-18-26

(four, five, fourteen, eighteen, twenty-six)

¶ The numbers are listed in sequential order, but any combination wins.

