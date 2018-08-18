Lottery

CA Lottery

The Associated Press

August 18, 2018 08:08 PM

SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Saturday:

6-9-4

(six, nine, four)

0-2-4

(zero, two, four)

6-8-0-4

(six, eight, zero, four)

1st:11 Money Bags-2nd:10 Solid Gold-3rd:2 Lucky Star, Race Time: 1:41.24

(1st: 11 Money Bags, 2nd: 10 Solid Gold, 3rd: 2 Lucky Star; Race Time: one: 41.24)

Estimated jackpot: $274,000

04-11-20-32-34

(four, eleven, twenty, thirty-two, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $84,000

Estimated jackpot: $102 million

24-34-52-61-67, Powerball: 16, Power Play: 3

(twenty-four, thirty-four, fifty-two, sixty-one, sixty-seven; Powerball: sixteen; Power Play: three)

04-05-24-30-38, Mega Ball: 26

(four, five, twenty-four, thirty, thirty-eight; Mega Ball: twenty-six)

