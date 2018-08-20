CA Lottery

These California lotteries were drawn Monday:
2-0-6
(two, zero, six)
2-2-3
(two, two, three)
9-5-4-5
(nine, five, four, five)
1st:5 California Classic-2nd:12 Lucky Charms-3rd:9 Winning Spirit, Race Time: 1:49.41
(1st: 5 California Classic, 2nd: 12 Lucky Charms, 3rd: 9 Winning Spirit; Race Time: one: 49.41)
Estimated jackpot: $289,000
09-25-26-33-38
(nine, twenty-five, twenty-six, thirty-three, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $71,000
Estimated jackpot: $102 million
Estimated jackpot: $60 million
Comments