Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game

The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
10-21-27-33-35
(ten, twenty-one, twenty-seven, thirty-three, thirty-five)
¶ The numbers are listed in sequential order, but any combination wins.
September 08, 2018 07:13 PM
