Winning numbers drawn in ‘SuperLotto Plus’ game

The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "SuperLotto Plus" game were:
09-22-24-44-45, Mega Ball: 5
(nine, twenty-two, twenty-four, forty-four, forty-five; Mega Ball: five)
Estimated jackpot: $7 million
September 22, 2018 10:16 PM
