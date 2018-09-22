Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘SuperLotto Plus’ game

The Associated Press

September 22, 2018 10:16 PM

SACRAMENTO

The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "SuperLotto Plus" game were:

09-22-24-44-45, Mega Ball: 5

(nine, twenty-two, twenty-four, forty-four, forty-five; Mega Ball: five)

Estimated jackpot: $7 million

