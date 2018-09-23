Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game

The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
07-14-22-27-29
(seven, fourteen, twenty-two, twenty-seven, twenty-nine)
¶ The numbers are listed in sequential order, but any combination wins.
September 23, 2018 06:58 PM
The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
07-14-22-27-29
(seven, fourteen, twenty-two, twenty-seven, twenty-nine)
¶ The numbers are listed in sequential order, but any combination wins.
Comments