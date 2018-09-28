Lottery

CA Lottery

The Associated Press

September 28, 2018 08:09 PM

SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Friday:

2-2-3

(two, two, three)

8-5-0

(eight, five, zero)

7-4-3-2

(seven, four, three, two)

1st:5 California Classic-2nd:4 Big Ben-3rd:7 Eureka, Race Time: 1:46.11

(1st: 5 California Classic, 2nd: 4 Big Ben, 3rd: 7 Eureka; Race Time: one: 46.11)

Estimated jackpot: $124,000

02-11-24-30-38

(two, eleven, twenty-four, thirty, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $171,000

39-45-52-56-59, Mega Ball: 15, Megaplier: 3

(thirty-nine, forty-five, fifty-two, fifty-six, fifty-nine; Mega Ball: fifteen; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $213 million

