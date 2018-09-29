Lottery

CA Lottery

The Associated Press

September 29, 2018 08:14 PM

SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Saturday:

6-4-2

(six, four, two)

8-0-6

(eight, zero, six)

2-5-5-0

(two, five, five, zero)

1st:5 California Classic-2nd:11 Money Bags-3rd:12 Lucky Charms, Race Time: 1:47.16

(1st: 5 California Classic, 2nd: 11 Money Bags, 3rd: 12 Lucky Charms; Race Time: one: 47.16)

Estimated jackpot: $129,000

01-07-11-15-18

(one, seven, eleven, fifteen, eighteen)

Estimated jackpot: $297,000

Estimated jackpot: $336 million

09-17-34-59-64, Powerball: 22, Power Play: 2

(nine, seventeen, thirty-four, fifty-nine, sixty-four; Powerball: twenty-two; Power Play: two)

07-11-23-25-37, Mega Ball: 6

(seven, eleven, twenty-three, twenty-five, thirty-seven; Mega Ball: six)

  Comments  