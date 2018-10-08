Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game

The Associated Press

October 08, 2018 06:58 PM

SACRAMENTO

The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:

05-24-25-29-38

(five, twenty-four, twenty-five, twenty-nine, thirty-eight)

¶ The numbers are listed in sequential order, but any combination wins.

  Comments  