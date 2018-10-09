CA Lottery

These California lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
7-1-1
(seven, one, one)
1-0-5
(one, zero, five)
2-5-9-8
(two, five, nine, eight)
1st:8 Gorgeous George-2nd:4 Big Ben-3rd:11 Money Bags, Race Time: 1:40.31
(1st: 8 Gorgeous George, 2nd: 4 Big Ben, 3rd: 11 Money Bags; Race Time: one: 40.31)
Estimated jackpot: $173,000
03-16-18-24-30
(three, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-four, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $160,000
20-22-39-54-60, Mega Ball: 18, Megaplier: 3
(twenty, twenty-two, thirty-nine, fifty-four, sixty; Mega Ball: eighteen; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $282 million
Comments