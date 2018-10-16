Lottery

CA Lottery

The Associated Press

October 16, 2018 08:16 PM

SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

9-7-2

(nine, seven, two)

3-5-2

(three, five, two)

2-5-7-7

(two, five, seven, seven)

1st:3 Hot Shot-2nd:4 Big Ben-3rd:2 Lucky Star, Race Time: 1:47.47

(1st: 3 Hot Shot, 2nd: 4 Big Ben, 3rd: 2 Lucky Star; Race Time: one: 47.47)

Estimated jackpot: $204,000

01-04-13-24-36

(one, four, thirteen, twenty-four, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $162,000

03-45-49-61-69, Mega Ball: 9, Megaplier: 5

(three, forty-five, forty-nine, sixty-one, sixty-nine; Mega Ball: nine; Megaplier: five)

Estimated jackpot: $345 million

