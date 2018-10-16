Winning numbers drawn in ‘Mega Millions’ game

The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
03-45-49-61-69, Mega Ball: 9, Megaplier: 5
(three, forty-five, forty-nine, sixty-one, sixty-nine; Mega Ball: nine; Megaplier: five)
Estimated jackpot: $667 million
October 16, 2018 09:59 PM
