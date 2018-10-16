Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Mega Millions’ game

The Associated Press

October 16, 2018 09:59 PM

ATLANTA

The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:

03-45-49-61-69, Mega Ball: 9, Megaplier: 5

Estimated jackpot: $667 million

