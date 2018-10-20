CA Lottery

These California lotteries were drawn Saturday:
2-4-3
(two, four, three)
6-5-3
(six, five, three)
4-8-9-7
(four, eight, nine, seven)
1st:3 Hot Shot-2nd:8 Gorgeous George-3rd:7 Eureka, Race Time: 1:45.70
(1st: 3 Hot Shot, 2nd: 8 Gorgeous George, 3rd: 7 Eureka; Race Time: one: 45.70)
Estimated jackpot: $228,000
02-05-12-18-26
(two, five, twelve, eighteen, twenty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $80,000
Estimated jackpot: $1.00 Bill,ion
16-54-57-62-69, Powerball: 23, Power Play: 2
(sixteen, fifty-four, fifty-seven, sixty-two, sixty-nine; Powerball: twenty-three; Power Play: two)
11-19-36-38-45, Mega Ball: 18
(eleven, nineteen, thirty-six, thirty-eight, forty-five; Mega Ball: eighteen)
Estimated jackpot: $15 million
