Lottery

CA Lottery

The Associated Press

October 27, 2018 08:15 PM

SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Saturday:

0-9-8

(zero, nine, eight)

6-1-5

(six, one, five)

7-1-4-5

(seven, one, four, five)

1st:5 California Classic-2nd:7 Eureka-3rd:11 Money Bags, Race Time: 1:46.29

(1st: 5 California Classic, 2nd: 7 Eureka, 3rd: 11 Money Bags; Race Time: one: 46.29)

Estimated jackpot: $268,000

06-23-30-31-39

(six, twenty-three, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $80,000

Estimated jackpot: $45 million

08-12-13-19-27, Powerball: 4, Power Play: 3

(eight, twelve, thirteen, nineteen, twenty-seven; Powerball: four; Power Play: three)

01-08-23-28-38, Mega Ball: 17

(one, eight, twenty-three, twenty-eight, thirty-eight; Mega Ball: seventeen)

