Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game

The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
01-14-28-29-36
(one, fourteen, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-six)
¶ The numbers are listed in sequential order, but any combination wins.
November 04, 2018 06:58 PM
The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
01-14-28-29-36
(one, fourteen, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-six)
¶ The numbers are listed in sequential order, but any combination wins.
Comments