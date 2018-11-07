CA Lottery

These California lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
0-3-8
(zero, three, eight)
0-2-9
(zero, two, nine)
2-1-6-8
(two, one, six, eight)
1st:1 Gold Rush-2nd:9 Winning Spirit-3rd:10 Solid Gold, Race Time: 1:48.08
(1st: 1 Gold Rush, 2nd: 9 Winning Spirit, 3rd: 10 Solid Gold; Race Time: one: 48.08)
Estimated jackpot: $358,000
06-10-11-21-34
(six, ten, eleven, twenty-one, thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $168,000
Estimated jackpot: $90 million
26-28-34-42-50, Powerball: 25, Power Play: 2
(twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty-four, forty-two, fifty; Powerball: twenty-five; Power Play: two)
Comments