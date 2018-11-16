Lottery

CA Lottery

The Associated Press

November 16, 2018 08:13 PM

SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Friday:

9-0-9

(nine, zero, nine)

5-4-6

(five, four, six)

4-4-6-3

(four, four, six, three)

1st:3 Hot Shot-2nd:8 Gorgeous George-3rd:11 Money Bags, Race Time: 1:40.40

(1st: 3 Hot Shot, 2nd: 8 Gorgeous George, 3rd: 11 Money Bags; Race Time: one: 40.40)

Estimated jackpot: $462,000

07-13-15-24-29

(seven, thirteen, fifteen, twenty-four, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $170,000

33-36-63-68-69, Mega Ball: 16, Megaplier: 3

(thirty-three, thirty-six, sixty-three, sixty-eight, sixty-nine; Mega Ball: sixteen; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $124 million

