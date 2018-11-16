CA Lottery

These California lotteries were drawn Friday:
9-0-9
(nine, zero, nine)
5-4-6
(five, four, six)
4-4-6-3
(four, four, six, three)
1st:3 Hot Shot-2nd:8 Gorgeous George-3rd:11 Money Bags, Race Time: 1:40.40
(1st: 3 Hot Shot, 2nd: 8 Gorgeous George, 3rd: 11 Money Bags; Race Time: one: 40.40)
Estimated jackpot: $462,000
07-13-15-24-29
(seven, thirteen, fifteen, twenty-four, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $170,000
33-36-63-68-69, Mega Ball: 16, Megaplier: 3
(thirty-three, thirty-six, sixty-three, sixty-eight, sixty-nine; Mega Ball: sixteen; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $124 million
