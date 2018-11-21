Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game

The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
03-05-21-26-31
(three, five, twenty-one, twenty-six, thirty-one)
¶ The numbers are listed in sequential order, but any combination wins.
November 21, 2018 06:58 PM
