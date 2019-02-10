CA Lottery

These California lotteries were drawn Sunday:
5-3-7
(five, three, seven)
2-7-8
(two, seven, eight)
4-1-8-4
(four, one, eight, four)
1st:7 Eureka-2nd:12 Lucky Charms-3rd:1 Gold Rush, Race Time: 1:42.48
(1st: 7 Eureka, 2nd: 12 Lucky Charms, 3rd: 1 Gold Rush; Race Time: one: 42.48)
02-14-17-24-28
(two, fourteen, seventeen, twenty-four, twenty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $173 million
Estimated jackpot: $242 million
