Lottery

CA Lottery

The Associated Press

February 10, 2019 07:08 PM

SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Sunday:

5-3-7

(five, three, seven)

2-7-8

(two, seven, eight)

4-1-8-4

(four, one, eight, four)

1st:7 Eureka-2nd:12 Lucky Charms-3rd:1 Gold Rush, Race Time: 1:42.48

(1st: 7 Eureka, 2nd: 12 Lucky Charms, 3rd: 1 Gold Rush; Race Time: one: 42.48)

02-14-17-24-28

(two, fourteen, seventeen, twenty-four, twenty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $173 million

Estimated jackpot: $242 million

