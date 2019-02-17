CA Lottery

These California lotteries were drawn Sunday:
8-2-5
(eight, two, five)
5-3-2
(five, three, two)
0-5-7-5
(zero, five, seven, five)
1st:5 California Classic-2nd:6 Whirl Win-3rd:3 Hot Shot, Race Time: 1:44.72
(1st: 5 California Classic, 2nd: 6 Whirl Win, 3rd: 3 Hot Shot; Race Time: one: 44.72)
06-07-14-29-38
(six, seven, fourteen, twenty-nine, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $206 million
Estimated jackpot: $282 million
