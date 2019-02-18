Lottery

CA Lottery

The Associated Press

February 18, 2019 07:14 PM

SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Monday:

7-0-5

(seven, zero, five)

0-3-3-3

(zero, three, three, three)

1st:8 Gorgeous George-2nd:4 Big Ben-3rd:5 California Classic, Race Time: 1:45.51

(1st: 8 Gorgeous George, 2nd: 4 Big Ben, 3rd: 5 California Classic; Race Time: one: 45.51)

02-11-17-27-32

(two, eleven, seventeen, twenty-seven, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $206 million

Estimated jackpot: $282 million

  Comments  