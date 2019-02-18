CA Lottery

These California lotteries were drawn Monday:
7-0-5
(seven, zero, five)
0-3-3-3
(zero, three, three, three)
1st:8 Gorgeous George-2nd:4 Big Ben-3rd:5 California Classic, Race Time: 1:45.51
(1st: 8 Gorgeous George, 2nd: 4 Big Ben, 3rd: 5 California Classic; Race Time: one: 45.51)
02-11-17-27-32
(two, eleven, seventeen, twenty-seven, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $206 million
Estimated jackpot: $282 million
