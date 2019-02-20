CA Lottery

These California lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
2-7-7
(two, seven, seven)
3-0-3
(three, zero, three)
5-8-2-1
(five, eight, two, one)
1st:12 Lucky Charms-2nd:4 Big Ben-3rd:10 Solid Gold, Race Time: 1:40.58
(1st: 12 Lucky Charms, 2nd: 4 Big Ben, 3rd: 10 Solid Gold; Race Time: one: 40.58)
Estimated jackpot: $174,000
03-07-24-27-36
(three, seven, twenty-four, twenty-seven, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $73,000
Estimated jackpot: $224 million
27-49-50-51-52, Powerball: 2, Power Play: 2
(twenty-seven, forty-nine, fifty, fifty-one, fifty-two; Powerball: two; Power Play: two)
09-18-35-40-46, Mega Ball: 4
(nine, eighteen, thirty-five, forty, forty-six; Mega Ball: four)
