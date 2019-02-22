CA Lottery

These California lotteries were drawn Friday:
7-9-1
(seven, nine, one)
0-9-2
(zero, nine, two)
3-9-7-2
(three, nine, seven, two)
1st:6 Whirl Win-2nd:3 Hot Shot-3rd:8 Gorgeous George, Race Time: 1:49.92
(1st: 6 Whirl Win, 2nd: 3 Hot Shot, 3rd: 8 Gorgeous George; Race Time: one: 49.92)
02-14-25-36-38
(two, fourteen, twenty-five, thirty-six, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $224 million
Estimated jackpot: $304 million
