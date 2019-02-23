Lottery

CA Lottery

The Associated Press

February 23, 2019 09:29 PM

SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Saturday:

1-1-3

(one, one, three)

9-5-8

(nine, five, eight)

5-3-3-4

(five, three, three, four)

1st:11 Money Bags-2nd:6 Whirl Win-3rd:3 Hot Shot, Race Time: 1:42.50

(1st: 11 Money Bags, 2nd: 6 Whirl Win, 3rd: 3 Hot Shot; Race Time: one: 42.50)

Estimated jackpot: $190,000

06-14-19-20-32

(six, fourteen, nineteen, twenty, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $81,000

Estimated jackpot: $245 million

04-06-14-20-32, Powerball: 13, Power Play: 2

(four, six, fourteen, twenty, thirty-two; Powerball: thirteen; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $304 million

15-21-23-26-34, Mega Ball: 18

(fifteen, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-six, thirty-four; Mega Ball: eighteen)

Estimated jackpot: $21 million

