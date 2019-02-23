CA Lottery

These California lotteries were drawn Saturday:
1-1-3
(one, one, three)
9-5-8
(nine, five, eight)
5-3-3-4
(five, three, three, four)
1st:11 Money Bags-2nd:6 Whirl Win-3rd:3 Hot Shot, Race Time: 1:42.50
(1st: 11 Money Bags, 2nd: 6 Whirl Win, 3rd: 3 Hot Shot; Race Time: one: 42.50)
Estimated jackpot: $190,000
06-14-19-20-32
(six, fourteen, nineteen, twenty, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $81,000
Estimated jackpot: $245 million
04-06-14-20-32, Powerball: 13, Power Play: 2
(four, six, fourteen, twenty, thirty-two; Powerball: thirteen; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $304 million
15-21-23-26-34, Mega Ball: 18
(fifteen, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-six, thirty-four; Mega Ball: eighteen)
Estimated jackpot: $21 million
