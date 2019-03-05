CA Lottery

These California lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
2-4-2
(two, four, two)
2-0-5
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Sacramento Bee
#ReadLocal
(two, zero, five)
3-4-0-2
(three, four, zero, two)
1st:8 Gorgeous George-2nd:2 Lucky Star-3rd:6 Whirl Win, Race Time: 1:49.51
(1st: 8 Gorgeous George, 2nd: 2 Lucky Star, 3rd: 6 Whirl Win; Race Time: one: 49.51)
01-05-19-21-26
(one, five, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $40 million
Estimated jackpot: $381 million
Comments