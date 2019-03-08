Lottery

CA Lottery

The Associated Press

March 08, 2019 11:10 PM

SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Friday:

9-7-7

(nine, seven, seven)

8-9-8

(eight, nine, eight)

3-5-0-8

(three, five, zero, eight)

1st:6 Whirl Win-2nd:10 Solid Gold-3rd:7 Eureka, Race Time: 1:47.96

(1st: 6 Whirl Win, 2nd: 10 Solid Gold, 3rd: 7 Eureka; Race Time: one: 47.96)

Estimated jackpot: $279,000

02-07-26-36-38

(two, seven, twenty-six, thirty-six, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $176,000

04-09-42-62-68, Mega Ball: 7, Megaplier: 4

(four, nine, forty-two, sixty-two, sixty-eight; Mega Ball: seven; Megaplier: four)

Estimated jackpot: $45 million

Estimated jackpot: $414 million

