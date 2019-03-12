Lottery

CA Lottery

The Associated Press

March 12, 2019 08:09 PM

SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

3-6-7

(three, six, seven)

9-6-0

(nine, six, zero)

2-9-2-9

(two, nine, two, nine)

1st:5 California Classic-2nd:2 Lucky Star-3rd:10 Solid Gold, Race Time: 1:40.62

(1st: 5 California Classic, 2nd: 2 Lucky Star, 3rd: 10 Solid Gold; Race Time: one: 40.62)

Estimated jackpot: $313,000

01-08-11-19-39

(one, eight, eleven, nineteen, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $74,000

10-12-16-49-57, Mega Ball: 18, Megaplier: 4

(ten, twelve, sixteen, forty-nine, fifty-seven; Mega Ball: eighteen; Megaplier: four)

Estimated jackpot: $448 million

  Comments  