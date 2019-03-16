Lottery

CA Lottery

The Associated Press

March 16, 2019 08:14 PM

SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Saturday:

5-1-1

(five, one, one)

3-5-0

(three, five, zero)

1-4-1-2

(one, four, one, two)

1st:12 Lucky Charms-2nd:1 Gold Rush-3rd:7 Eureka, Race Time: 1:40.90

(1st: 12 Lucky Charms, 2nd: 1 Gold Rush, 3rd: 7 Eureka; Race Time: one: 40.90)

Estimated jackpot: $352,000

19-20-21-22-31

(nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $79,000

Estimated jackpot: $45 million

30-34-39-53-67, Powerball: 11, Power Play: 2

(thirty, thirty-four, thirty-nine, fifty-three, sixty-seven; Powerball: eleven; Power Play: two)

02-21-23-28-45, Mega Ball: 11

(two, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-eight, forty-five; Mega Ball: eleven)

