CA Lottery

These California lotteries were drawn Saturday:
5-1-1
(five, one, one)
3-5-0
(three, five, zero)
1-4-1-2
(one, four, one, two)
1st:12 Lucky Charms-2nd:1 Gold Rush-3rd:7 Eureka, Race Time: 1:40.90
(1st: 12 Lucky Charms, 2nd: 1 Gold Rush, 3rd: 7 Eureka; Race Time: one: 40.90)
Estimated jackpot: $352,000
19-20-21-22-31
(nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $79,000
Estimated jackpot: $45 million
30-34-39-53-67, Powerball: 11, Power Play: 2
(thirty, thirty-four, thirty-nine, fifty-three, sixty-seven; Powerball: eleven; Power Play: two)
02-21-23-28-45, Mega Ball: 11
(two, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-eight, forty-five; Mega Ball: eleven)
