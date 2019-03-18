CA Lottery

These California lotteries were drawn Monday:
6-3-3
(six, three, three)
4-3-2
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Sacramento Bee
#ReadLocal
(four, three, two)
7-6-8-0
(seven, six, eight, zero)
1st:4 Big Ben-2nd:5 California Classic-3rd:11 Money Bags, Race Time: 1:48.68
(1st: 4 Big Ben, 2nd: 5 California Classic, 3rd: 11 Money Bags; Race Time: one: 48.68)
02-03-06-11-38
(two, three, six, eleven, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $45 million
Estimated jackpot: $550 million
Comments