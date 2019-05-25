Lottery
CA Lottery
These California lotteries were drawn Saturday:
4-3-7
(four, three, seven)
8-7-3
(eight, seven, three)
3-7-9-6
(three, seven, nine, six)
1st:5 California Classic-2nd:2 Lucky Star-3rd:9 Winning Spirit, Race Time: 1:41.15
(1st: 5 California Classic, 2nd: 2 Lucky Star, 3rd: 9 Winning Spirit; Race Time: one: 41.15)
Estimated jackpot: $192,000
01-07-16-18-34
(one, seven, sixteen, eighteen, thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $80,000
Estimated jackpot: $418 million
01-02-39-43-66, Powerball: 2, Power Play: 3
(one, two, thirty-nine, forty-three, sixty-six; Powerball: two; Power Play: three)
04-10-32-36-43, Mega Ball: 26
(four, ten, thirty-two, thirty-six, forty-three; Mega Ball: twenty-six)
