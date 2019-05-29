CA Lottery

These California lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

8-0-1

(eight, zero, one)

6-7-3

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

(six, seven, three)

2-6-8-8

(two, six, eight, eight)

1st:8 Gorgeous George-2nd:1 Gold Rush-3rd:10 Solid Gold, Race Time: 1:42.98

(1st: 8 Gorgeous George, 2nd: 1 Gold Rush, 3rd: 10 Solid Gold; Race Time: one: 42.98)

Estimated jackpot: $212,000

01-09-17-24-37

(one, nine, seventeen, twenty-four, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $165,000

Estimated jackpot: $444 million

03-32-34-42-61, Powerball: 7, Power Play: 2

(three, thirty-two, thirty-four, forty-two, sixty-one; Powerball: seven; Power Play: two)

01-03-18-26-41, Mega Ball: 8

(one, three, eighteen, twenty-six, forty-one; Mega Ball: eight)