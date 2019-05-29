Lottery
CA Lottery
These California lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
8-0-1
6-7-3
2-6-8-8
1st:8 Gorgeous George-2nd:1 Gold Rush-3rd:10 Solid Gold, Race Time: 1:42.98
Estimated jackpot: $212,000
01-09-17-24-37
Estimated jackpot: $165,000
Estimated jackpot: $444 million
03-32-34-42-61, Powerball: 7, Power Play: 2
01-03-18-26-41, Mega Ball: 8
