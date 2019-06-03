CA Lottery

These California lotteries were drawn Monday:

9-8-7

(nine, eight, seven)

1-0-2

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

(one, zero, two)

2-3-6-6

(two, three, six, six)

1st:11 Money Bags-2nd:2 Lucky Star-3rd:8 Gorgeous George, Race Time: 1:42.60

(1st: 11 Money Bags, 2nd: 2 Lucky Star, 3rd: 8 Gorgeous George; Race Time: one: 42.60)

Estimated jackpot: $243,000

13-21-26-27-29

(thirteen, twenty-one, twenty-six, twenty-seven, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $70,000

Estimated jackpot: $475 million

Estimated jackpot: $40 million