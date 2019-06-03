Lottery
CA Lottery
These California lotteries were drawn Monday:
9-8-7
1-0-2
2-3-6-6
1st:11 Money Bags-2nd:2 Lucky Star-3rd:8 Gorgeous George, Race Time: 1:42.60
Estimated jackpot: $243,000
13-21-26-27-29
Estimated jackpot: $70,000
Estimated jackpot: $475 million
Estimated jackpot: $40 million
