CA Lottery

These California lotteries were drawn Friday:

8-4-7

(eight, four, seven)

3-4-1

(three, four, one)

0-8-1-8

(zero, eight, one, eight)

1st:5 California Classic-2nd:4 Big Ben-3rd:8 Gorgeous George, Race Time: 1:46.35

(1st: 5 California Classic, 2nd: 4 Big Ben, 3rd: 8 Gorgeous George; Race Time: one: 46.35)

Estimated jackpot: $330,000

10-15-33-36-37

(ten, fifteen, thirty-three, thirty-six, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $82,000

19-40-47-57-65, Mega Ball: 6, Megaplier: 2

(nineteen, forty, forty-seven, fifty-seven, sixty-five; Mega Ball: six; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $79 million