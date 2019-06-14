Lottery
CA Lottery
These California lotteries were drawn Friday:
8-4-7
(eight, four, seven)
3-4-1
(three, four, one)
0-8-1-8
(zero, eight, one, eight)
1st:5 California Classic-2nd:4 Big Ben-3rd:8 Gorgeous George, Race Time: 1:46.35
(1st: 5 California Classic, 2nd: 4 Big Ben, 3rd: 8 Gorgeous George; Race Time: one: 46.35)
Estimated jackpot: $330,000
10-15-33-36-37
(ten, fifteen, thirty-three, thirty-six, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $82,000
19-40-47-57-65, Mega Ball: 6, Megaplier: 2
(nineteen, forty, forty-seven, fifty-seven, sixty-five; Mega Ball: six; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $79 million
Comments