CA Lottery

These California lotteries were drawn Saturday:

1-1-1

(one, one, one)

3-2-1

(three, two, one)

1-7-7-4

(one, seven, seven, four)

1st:11 Money Bags-2nd:9 Winning Spirit-3rd:6 Whirl Win, Race Time: 1:41.81

(1st: 11 Money Bags, 2nd: 9 Winning Spirit, 3rd: 6 Whirl Win; Race Time: one: 41.81)

Estimated jackpot: $340,000

04-20-25-26-27

(four, twenty, twenty-five, twenty-six, twenty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $80,000

Estimated jackpot: $50 million

08-11-14-16-49, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 3

(eight, eleven, fourteen, sixteen, forty-nine; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: three)

02-19-28-35-38, Mega Ball: 20

(two, nineteen, twenty-eight, thirty-five, thirty-eight; Mega Ball: twenty)