CA Lottery

These California lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

1-9-9

(one, nine, nine)

3-1-3

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

(three, one, three)

2-3-7-3

(two, three, seven, three)

1st:7 Eureka-2nd:5 California Classic-3rd:2 Lucky Star, Race Time: 1:44.86

(1st: 7 Eureka, 2nd: 5 California Classic, 3rd: 2 Lucky Star; Race Time: one: 44.86)

Estimated jackpot: $372,000

14-24-35-37-38

(fourteen, twenty-four, thirty-five, thirty-seven, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $76,000

Estimated jackpot: $50 million

Estimated jackpot: $92 million