CA Lottery

These California lotteries were drawn Monday:
1-4-5
(one, four, five)
0-2-1
(zero, two, one)
4-3-1-4
(four, three, one, four)
1st:5 California Classic-2nd:12 Lucky Charms-3rd:7 Eureka, Race Time: 1:48.95
(1st: 5 California Classic, 2nd: 12 Lucky Charms, 3rd: 7 Eureka; Race Time: one: 48.95)
Estimated jackpot: $447,000
10-11-22-28-39
(ten, eleven, twenty-two, twenty-eight, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $78,000
Estimated jackpot: $60 million
Estimated jackpot: $122 million
