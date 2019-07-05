Lottery
CA Lottery
These California lotteries were drawn Friday:
2-5-9
(two, five, nine)
9-0-2
(nine, zero, two)
5-6-2-7
(five, six, two, seven)
1st:2 Lucky Star-2nd:7 Eureka-3rd:6 Whirl Win, Race Time: 1:41.91
(1st: 2 Lucky Star, 2nd: 7 Eureka, 3rd: 6 Whirl Win; Race Time: one: 41.91)
Estimated jackpot: $633,000
11-12-21-29-39
(eleven, twelve, twenty-one, twenty-nine, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $171,000
06-38-47-57-63, Mega Ball: 12, Megaplier: 2
(six, thirty-eight, forty-seven, fifty-seven, sixty-three; Mega Ball: twelve; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $165 million
