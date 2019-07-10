Lottery
CA Lottery
These California lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
2-7-6
5-5-2
3-9-9-6
1st:1 Gold Rush-2nd:8 Gorgeous George-3rd:9 Winning Spirit, Race Time: 1:41.51
Estimated jackpot: $58,000
02-03-22-27-33
Estimated jackpot: $165,000
Estimated jackpot: $121 million
07-09-26-44-68, Powerball: 3, Power Play: 3
08-09-14-21-45, Mega Ball: 24
