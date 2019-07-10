CA Lottery

These California lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

2-7-6

(two, seven, six)

5-5-2

(five, five, two)

3-9-9-6

(three, nine, nine, six)

1st:1 Gold Rush-2nd:8 Gorgeous George-3rd:9 Winning Spirit, Race Time: 1:41.51

(1st: 1 Gold Rush, 2nd: 8 Gorgeous George, 3rd: 9 Winning Spirit; Race Time: one: 41.51)

Estimated jackpot: $58,000

02-03-22-27-33

(two, three, twenty-two, twenty-seven, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $165,000

Estimated jackpot: $121 million

07-09-26-44-68, Powerball: 3, Power Play: 3

(seven, nine, twenty-six, forty-four, sixty-eight; Powerball: three; Power Play: three)

08-09-14-21-45, Mega Ball: 24

(eight, nine, fourteen, twenty-one, forty-five; Mega Ball: twenty-four)