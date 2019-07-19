Lottery
CA Lottery
These California lotteries were drawn Friday:
3-8-2
(three, eight, two)
9-9-5
(nine, nine, five)
2-3-3-2
(two, three, three, two)
1st:6 Whirl Win-2nd:12 Lucky Charms-3rd:2 Lucky Star, Race Time: 1:47.92
(1st: 6 Whirl Win, 2nd: 12 Lucky Charms, 3rd: 2 Lucky Star; Race Time: one: 47.92)
Estimated jackpot: $94,000
06-08-14-34-36
(six, eight, fourteen, thirty-four, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $171,000
16-18-28-33-67, Mega Ball: 14, Megaplier: 3
(sixteen, eighteen, twenty-eight, thirty-three, sixty-seven; Mega Ball: fourteen; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $154 million
Estimated jackpot: $53 million
Comments