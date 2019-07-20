CA Lottery

These California lotteries were drawn Saturday:

4-7-8

(four, seven, eight)

0-7-5

(zero, seven, five)

1-7-8-4

(one, seven, eight, four)

1st:1 Gold Rush-2nd:9 Winning Spirit-3rd:10 Solid Gold, Race Time: 1:43.11

(1st: 1 Gold Rush, 2nd: 9 Winning Spirit, 3rd: 10 Solid Gold; Race Time: one: 43.11)

Estimated jackpot: $99,000

02-03-25-30-36

(two, three, twenty-five, thirty, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $81,000

Estimated jackpot: $168 million

05-26-36-64-69, Powerball: 19, Power Play: 3

(five, twenty-six, thirty-six, sixty-four, sixty-nine; Powerball: nineteen; Power Play: three)