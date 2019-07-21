CA Lottery

These California lotteries were drawn Sunday:

4-8-5

(four, eight, five)

1-8-7

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

(one, eight, seven)

8-2-5-2

(eight, two, five, two)

1st:5 California Classic-2nd:1 Gold Rush-3rd:4 Big Ben, Race Time: 1:46.61

(1st: 5 California Classic, 2nd: 1 Gold Rush, 3rd: 4 Big Ben; Race Time: one: 46.61)

Estimated jackpot: $103,000

14-26-36-38-39

(fourteen, twenty-six, thirty-six, thirty-eight, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $67,000

Estimated jackpot: $168 million

Estimated jackpot: $63 million