CA Lottery

These California lotteries were drawn Thursday:

0-5-9

(zero, five, nine)

6-5-5

(six, five, five)

7-8-4-3

(seven, eight, four, three)

Estimated jackpot: $50 million

Estimated jackpot: $102 million