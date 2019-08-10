Lottery
CA Lottery
These California lotteries were drawn Saturday:
9-9-5
(nine, nine, five)
8-3-7
(eight, three, seven)
0-8-0-4
(zero, eight, zero, four)
1st:9 Winning Spirit-2nd:10 Solid Gold-3rd:2 Lucky Star, Race Time: 1:40.35
(1st: 9 Winning Spirit, 2nd: 10 Solid Gold, 3rd: 2 Lucky Star; Race Time: one: 40.35)
Estimated jackpot: $215,000
07-12-19-28-33
(seven, twelve, nineteen, twenty-eight, thirty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $79,000
Estimated jackpot: $65 million
Estimated jackpot: $128 million
Comments