CA Lottery

These California lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

1-9-9

(one, nine, nine)

9-3-6

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

(nine, three, six)

7-5-7-5

(seven, five, seven, five)

1st:1 Gold Rush-2nd:10 Solid Gold-3rd:4 Big Ben, Race Time: 1:48.00

(1st: 1 Gold Rush, 2nd: 10 Solid Gold, 3rd: 4 Big Ben; Race Time: one: 48.00)

Estimated jackpot: $54,000

01-08-12-31-32

(one, eight, twelve, thirty-one, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $76,000

Estimated jackpot: $70 million

10-13-30-51-69, Powerball: 10, Power Play: 2

(ten, thirteen, thirty, fifty-one, sixty-nine; Powerball: ten; Power Play: two)

06-38-44-45-47, Mega Ball: 15

(six, thirty-eight, forty-four, forty-five, forty-seven; Mega Ball: fifteen)