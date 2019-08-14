Lottery
CA Lottery
These California lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
1-9-9
(one, nine, nine)
9-3-6
(nine, three, six)
7-5-7-5
(seven, five, seven, five)
1st:1 Gold Rush-2nd:10 Solid Gold-3rd:4 Big Ben, Race Time: 1:48.00
(1st: 1 Gold Rush, 2nd: 10 Solid Gold, 3rd: 4 Big Ben; Race Time: one: 48.00)
Estimated jackpot: $54,000
01-08-12-31-32
(one, eight, twelve, thirty-one, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $76,000
Estimated jackpot: $70 million
10-13-30-51-69, Powerball: 10, Power Play: 2
(ten, thirteen, thirty, fifty-one, sixty-nine; Powerball: ten; Power Play: two)
06-38-44-45-47, Mega Ball: 15
(six, thirty-eight, forty-four, forty-five, forty-seven; Mega Ball: fifteen)
Comments